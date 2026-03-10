AP Hoteliers Seek State Intervention To Ensure LPG Supply

Vijayawada: Hoteliers in Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the state government to ensure a regular supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants to avoid a possible rise in food prices and loss of jobs in the hospitality sector.

Following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and its impact on oil imports, the central government has increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹120, raising the cost from ₹1,940 to ₹2,060.

Hoteliers said that while shortages have been reported in cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh has not yet faced a major shortage. However, they claimed that the number of cylinders supplied per establishment has been reduced to around five per day from the earlier 10, causing concern among hotel owners.

They alleged that the reduced supply is affecting food preparation in hotels and restaurants. They also claimed that some distributors were taking advantage of the situation by diverting cylinders to the black market and charging ₹3,000 or more per cylinder depending on demand.

A delegation of hoteliers from the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association, led by its president R.V. Swamy, met civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar and civil supplies director Nupur Ajay Kumar on Tuesday and submitted a representation seeking government intervention.

The delegation informed the authorities that the hospitality sector, including star hotels, resorts, catering establishments and food service outlets, depends on a steady supply of commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations such as food preparation and guest services. They warned that any prolonged disruption could affect hotel kitchens, restaurants, catering services, banquets, conferences and tourism-related activities.

R.V. Swamy urged the government to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to the tourism sector and deploy vigilance teams to curb diversion of cylinders to the black market.

Meanwhile, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar held a teleconference with senior officials on Tuesday to review LPG supply in the state.

He ruled out any shortage of LPG for domestic or commercial use, stating that adequate stocks were available. He directed joint collectors to monitor distribution and prevent diversion of LPG cylinders to the black market.

The minister added that the government was closely monitoring LPG stocks at the refinery in Visakhapatnam and with oil marketing companies and had instructed officials to take alternative measures if any shortage arises.



