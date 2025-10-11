Commence T Square Works by November: Revanth Reddy to Officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday instructed officials to commence works related to T Square by November 2025.

He said this at a review meeting with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretaries Jayesh Ranjan and Sanjay Kumar and other senior officials.

T square building should be an iconic edifice and necessary precautions must be taken while constructing it. Steps must be taken to ensure that international brands like Apple set up stores at the iconic building apart from setting up a utility zone and sufficient parking space, he said.

Revanth Reddy asked officials to ensure that operations at the ‘T’ Square building continue round-the-clock. At the same time, a corpus fund must be established for AI hub, besides establishing a board with representatives from international companies dealing with AI as members.

He gave instructions to officials to inspect the buildings at Engineering Staff College for setting up an AI hub on a temporary basis.