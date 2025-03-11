 Top
Commandant killed in lift accident

11 March 2025 1:07 PM IST

He succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

Hyderabad: A tragic lift accident on Tuesday claimed the life of Gangaram, 58, commandant of the 17th Police Battalion.

Gangaram mistakenly entered the lift shaft, assuming the lift car was present, and fell from the third floor.
He succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.
The incident occurred as he was leaving a friend's residence. Gangaram was a resident of Siddulam in Kotagiri mandal, Nizamabad district.


