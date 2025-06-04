Command Control System Defunct: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy criticised the functioning of the police command control system in Hyderabad, saying that most CCTV cameras are non-functional and many colonies continued to suffer due to defunct streetlights. He said officials are admitting they lack the funds to replace them.

After visiting several colonies in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Kishan Reddy said the Congress government’s inability to address even basic issues such as streetlighting reflected poorly on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s administration. He warned that the absence of functioning street lights was creating a free run for anti-social elements, who were harassing women and engaging in chain-snatching incidents with impunity.

“The law enforcement agencies are unable to act because there are no CCTV cameras in place. If CCTV connectivity existed in all colonies, officials could monitor and respond effectively. It is unclear why the government fails to understand this basic necessity,” he said.

He pointed out that cases of women being harassed in slums and daily reports of chain-snatching could only be curbed with proper surveillance. “To identify offenders, the government must urgently install CCTV cameras,” he stressed.

Kishan Reddy also expressed concern that despite Hyderabad contributing nearly 70 per cent of the state’s revenue, the government was unable to provide essential services. “Earlier, gram panchayat staff in villages used to replace defunct street lights promptly. The state government’s failure to do the same in the capital city shows its incompetence,” he alleged.