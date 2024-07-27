COMI Plans Anti-Drug Awareness Rally in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Minority Institutions (COMI), at its executive committee meeting, has decided to organise an anti-drug awareness rally in August, which is expected to draw a minimum of 5,000 participants from the twin cities.

This rally aims to educate youngsters about the dangers of drug abuse and its detrimental effect on individuals and society at large. “In preparation for the event, an expert talk will be organised with speakers from the narcotic department to ensure that participants fully grasp the rally's purpose and importance," COMI coordinator Syed Jamaluddin Quadri told the Deccan Chronicle.

The meeting stressed the urgent need to address the growing concern of drug abuse among youth and the importance of awareness programmes in educating children about the risks and consequences of drug abuse, promoting a drug-free lifestyle, and encouraging informed choices. "The collaboration between schools, parents, and experts is crucial to tackling this issue effectively," another leader M.S. Farooq said.