Come directly to say what you have to, Seethakka tells KTR

Hyderabad: Panchayat raj minister Danasari Anasuya ‘Seethakka’ on Wednesday asked BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao not to make snide comments at informal chats with media and “come out directly and say what you have to say.”



Seethakka was reacting to Rama Rao’s comments on her Cabinet colleague Konda Surekha over the issue of being trolled.

Answering questions from reporters at People’s Plaza during a visit to the Saras Fair organised by women’s self-help groups, Seethakka said: “Rama Rao is after us even on festival days, which are important for women. Our pain and anguish following attacks on us will be felt by him and his family. How dare he continue to insult us, calling us ‘Sikhandis’ behind whom the Chief Minister is hiding?”

Seethakka also took aim at women BRS leaders saying everyone knows their history. “People also know how we have come up. We did not become who we are by getting nominated posts. We are not after people from the movie industry. Any comments on them arose out of the situation. We are not against those from the cinema world,” she said.