Combine Ancient Wisdom and Technology to Solve Global Problems, Says Pradhan

Hyderabad: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said India’s strength lies in its ability to combine ancient wisdom with cutting-edge technology to shape a world where science is rooted in ethics, solves real problems, and draws from local knowledge to tackle global challenges.

Inaugurating the Global Young Scientists Conference being hosted at IIT Hyderabad, where over 200 researchers from 60 countries gathered this week, Pradhan said, “Our scientific traditions have always prioritised societal good,” he said, urging early-career researchers to pursue science that is human-centred and inclusive. “From digital public infrastructure to Atal Tinkering Labs and the ANRF, we are using science to deliver dignity, access, and opportunity to every citizen.”

The conference, being held in India for the first time, is jointly organised by the Global Young Academy (GYA), the Indian National Young Academy of Science (Inyas), the Indian National Science Academy (Insa), and IIT Hyderabad. Titled Confluence of Visionaries: Empowering Science for Global Change, it aims to position youth at the heart of global scientific leadership, policy engagement, and interdisciplinary problem-solving.

Prof. Asutosh Sharma, Insa president, stressed the importance of diversity and balance. “We need younger voices in science policy, and we must also strike a balance across age, gender, and geography,” he said. “Global challenges need global science, with local relevance.”

The conference features thematic sessions on ESG, health and nutrition, Industry 5.0, and innovation ecosystems. These discussions are anchored in evidence-based policymaking and international collaboration, with a strong focus on south-south cooperation.

Prof B.S. Murty, director of IIT Hyderabad, said the event represents the institute’s commitment to building global platforms for young researchers. “Empowering early-career scientists is key to building the kind of innovation the world needs, inclusive, interdisciplinary, and impactful,” he said.

As part of the inaugural programme, a booklet showcasing research by Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) scholars was released, highlighting innovations in fields ranging from sustainable tech to health diagnostics. A symbolic plantation of 500 trees across campus also marked IITH’s environmental commitment.

Yensi Flores Bueso, co-chair of the GYA, said young scientists must be given space to lead and connect across borders. “The conference shows what the future can look like, where early-career researchers are not just participants, but leaders shaping science that responds to society’s most urgent needs.”