Colour, fervour mark Bonalu festivities in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Fervour and colourful processions marked Pochamma Thalli Bonalu festivities in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday.

From early morning, people were seen decorating their homes with thoranams (hanging decorations at the entrance doors with leaves and flowers) and creative rangoli art. Many were seen preparing Bonams, which were later offered with prayers of prosperity, good health and bountiful crop yield.

Participating in the celebrations held near Mothe Cheruvu in Jagtial town, senior Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy said a Pochamma Thalli temple will be constructed in the town and the state government will be duly notified about it. The MLC added that he will personally extend help for it.

In Karimnagar town, deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani inaugurated the Bonalu celebrations organised under the Munnuru Kapu Sankshema Sangam at Mankamma Thota.

Swaroopa Rani said a large number of people were participating in the celebrations as the festivities were nearing the end.

She said people offer prayers with devotion, seeking blessings from the Pochamma Thalli for a long and healthy life.