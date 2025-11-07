Colleges End Strike After Rs 600-Cr Nod

Hyderabad: The Federation of Aided and Technical Higher Institutions (FATHI) called off its week-long strike on Friday night after Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assured the release of Rs 600 crore within three days and a phased clearance of remaining arrears. The decision came hours after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy warned that prolonged protests during the examination period could invite stern action and urged managements to resume academic activity immediately.

The breakthrough came following a meeting at Praja Bhavan with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Education Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. FATHI had been demanding the release of Rs 1,500 crore in pending fee-reimbursement dues owed to private and aided institutions across Telangana.

Speaking after the meeting, Bhatti said Rs 600 crore had already been released, another Rs 600 crore would be disbursed immediately, and the remaining Rs 300 crore cleared in the next phase. He added that the government would also form a committee comprising officials and representatives of college managements to review reforms in the fee-reimbursement process and submit recommendations swiftly.

FATHI president Nimmaturi Ramesh clarified that the federation had not made any disparaging remarks against higher education secretary Devasena or officials from the Chief Minister’s and Deputy Chief Minister’s offices. “Some statements were misrepresented. We have issued a clarification to the concerned officials,” he said.

Ramesh noted that the strike, which began on November 3, had disrupted examinations and assured that colleges would work with universities to conduct pending tests at the earliest. FATHI general secretary Ravikumar announced that the lecturers’ demonstration scheduled for Saturday stands cancelled, and all colleges will reopen tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the state government, alleging that it had misled college managements over fee-reimbursement dues, which had strained institutions and disrupted teaching.