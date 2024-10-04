Colleges celebrate Dasara festivities

Hyderabad: Several educational institutions embraced the festive spirit of Dasara, along with Bathukamma and Dandiya. Students and faculty participated in the events donning traditional attire, while folk songs reflecting the culture of Telangana played in the background.

Despite the holidays declared for the festival, the celebrations were held on Thursday, which were attended by students enthusiastically.

At the Raja Bahadur Venkata Rama Reddy Women's College, Barkatpura, both staff and students took part in cultural programme and other events. According to Prathibha Spoorthi, a final-year student, "Along with celebrating the festival, we also had competitions during the first half of the day. Rangoli was one of the highlights."

Tannya Nair, another student, added, "This was an amazing experience. We learned a lot about the traditions of Telangana, and students from other regions also got a chance to understand our culture."

Dr Sumitra Jaiswal remarked, "This college has a long tradition of holding festival celebrations. It helps students develop organisational skills while fostering unity among them."

At Kasturba Gandhi College for Women in Marredpally, the college grounds were glittered with students and faculty as they celebrated with Bathukamma, followed by Garba and dandiya.

Vibha Porwal, cultural coordinator, noted, "Because the auspicious dates differed from the holidays, we decided to hold the celebrations on Thursday. The enthusiasm from both students and staff was overwhelming."

Dr Rajshree, the principal, said, "After the formation of the new state, Bathukamma has become a compulsory celebration. Since then, the event has grown in popularity, and students eagerly look forward to it each year."