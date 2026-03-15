Collectors Warn Against Misuse of Domestic LPG Cylinders

Adilabad: Collectors of several districts on Sunday warned that strict action would be taken against those using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes and against anyone creating an artificial shortage of cylinders.

Collectors of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts conducted inspections of LPG cylinder godowns of various companies and verified the stock position. Adilabad superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan also inspected an LPG godown in Adilabad town.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah said there was no shortage of LPG cylinders in the district and that sufficient stocks were available to meet consumer demand.

He held a meeting with representatives of gas agency dealers and sales officials of LPG companies to review the supply situation. The collector directed officials to ensure regular supply of LPG cylinders to hospitals, government hostels and orphanages.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad collector K. Haritha also reviewed the stock position in the district and warned that stern action would be taken against those creating artificial shortages or misusing domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.

She said around 2,000 LPG cylinders would be supplied daily to consumers who had booked them. She also instructed petrol pump owners not to supply petrol in plastic cans.

Nirmal collector Abhilasha Abhinav and Mancherial collector Kumar Deepak also inspected LPG cylinder godowns in their respective districts and reviewed the stock situation.