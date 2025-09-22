Collectors in Telangana Told to Gear Up for Special Intensive Revision

Hyderabad: Following the directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy has asked all collectors to be ready to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) across the state.

Meanwhile, the notification for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll is likely to be issued in the first week of October, along with the Bihar Assembly elections.

This is the first time that the SIR will be held after Telangana was formed. The last such exercise was in 2003, in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Since then, the officers have conducted special summary revision (SSR) for new voters' enrolment and deletion upon receiving complaints.

Recently, the ECI had hosted a conference with CEOs of all states and asked them to be ready for the SIR rollout in 10 to 15 days. Sudharshan Reddy said that the State Election Commission had conducted a video conference with district collectors who are the district electoral officers a few days ago and directed them to be ready to conduct the exercise in all 119 Assembly Constituencies.

The process will start by conducting intensive revision by verifying the voters, visiting their houses based on their address, and finalise the final rolls.

According to the SIR norms, booth level officers (BLOs) and their teams visit the voter's address based on details available in the list and verify the authenticity. If the voter has shifted from the location, or is dead, the BLO will seek deletion. The BLOs will also accept applications for corrections and objections. If no objection is received for deletion, the vote will be deleted. As per SSR, the officers only conduct enrolment and deletion of votes based on applications for deletion.

Voter data

The details from the summary revision of rolls-2025, published on January 6, are:

Male voters: 1,66,41,489

Female voters: 1,68,67,735

Transgenders: 2,829

Total: 3,35,12,053

Service voters: 15,872

Box: Removal of EPIC duplicates:

Total identified EPIC duplicates: 59,390

EPIC duplicates deleted: 29, 153

EPIC retained: 30, 237