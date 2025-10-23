Collector Urges People To Make Karimnagar Drug Free

KARIMNAGAR: District collector Pamela Satpathy appealed to the public to fully cooperate in the effort to eliminate drugs from the district and work together to make it a drug-free zone. She made the appeal while inspecting a unique rangoli competition held on the roadside near Karimnagar Club on Thursday.

The event was organised by the Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) celebrations. A total of 27 women and college students participated, creating rangolis that depicted the dangers of drug abuse.

Speaking on the occasion, collector Satpathy said that drug abuse is pushing youth and students into darkness, and emphasised the need for continuous public awareness. She noted that the district is conducting innovative awareness programmes, including rangoli competitions, wall paintings, and seminars, to educate people about the harmful effects of narcotics.

The event was attended by CDPOs Sabitha, N. Rani, Suguna, and Srilatha, Community Educator Tirupati, and NMBA community members P. Keshav Reddy and Marri Rajendar.