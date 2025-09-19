Collector Urges All To Learn Sign Language

 Top
Puli Sharath Kumar
19 Sept 2025 8:20 AM IST

District collector Pamela Satpathy interacts with people with disabilities using sign language during an event to mark the International Sign Language Week that will be celebrated from September 22 to 28 here at Government School for the Deaf in Vidyanagar in Karimnagar on Thursday. (Photo by arrangement)

Karimnagar: District collector Pamela Satpathy emphasised the need for a single, universal sign language across the world, stressing that everyone should learn it. She was speaking as the chief guest at an event marking International Sign Language Week, to be celebrated from September 22 to 28, at the Government School for the Deaf in Vidyanagar, Karimnagar, on Thursday.

Highlighting the importance of sign language, the collector noted that in ancient times communication was primarily through signs and stressed that sign language should not be looked down upon. A universal system, she observed, would greatly benefit people with disabilities worldwide.
She also lauded the efforts of the Akshay Akriti Foundation, which has been teaching sign language to officials and interested individuals in the district to improve communication with people with disabilities. The collector encouraged everyone to learn this vital language.
She further suggested that government school teachers should work at schools for the blind or deaf at least once during their careers. Students at the Government School for the Deaf, she noted, have already been trained in tailoring and writing and will soon receive training in arts and crafts, drawing, and mobile repair.

District Legal Services Authority secretary K. Venkatesh speaks at an event held to mark the International Sign Language Week which will be celebrated from September 22 to 28 here at Government School for the Deaf in Vidyanagar in Karimnagar on Thursday.

District Legal Services Authority secretary K. Venkatesh, who also attended the event, said several laws exist for the welfare of people with disabilities, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with facilities including education, healthcare, and employment. He stressed that reservations in education and jobs must be strictly implemented and praised collector Pamela Satpathy for learning and promoting Indian Sign Language among officials in Karimnagar.
