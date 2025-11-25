 Top
Collector Suspends PACS CEO For Assaulting Farmer

25 Nov 2025 1:50 AM IST

The farmer complained to the local police against an official who assaulted him.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah— DC Image

ADILABAD: Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah issued orders suspending PACS CEO Padari of Gudihathnoor in connection with the assault on a farmer, S. Mahesh, at Adilabad Market yard in the late night on November 21. It is found that Venkat who was in inebriated condition assaulted farmer. The farmer complained to the local police against an official who assaulted him.

The victim brought the issue to the notice of the collector, who, in turn, ordered an inquiry into the incident and made the decision.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

