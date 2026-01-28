Collector Seeks to Enforce EC Norms in Civic Polls

Nizamabad: Collector Ila Tripathi instructed officials to strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines and ensure that the nomination process is conducted in a systematic and orderly manner, while remaining vigilant in the discharge of election duties. As part of the municipal election process, the collector visited nomination receiving centres on Wednesday.

She inspected the centres set up at the Kanteshwar Municipal Zone Office and the TTD Kalyana Mandapam within the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits, and reviewed nomination forms and registers. In her capacity as in-charge collector of Kamareddy district, she also visited the municipal office at Banswada and reviewed the nomination process being carried out at the field level. On the first day, she enquired into the number of nominations filed for various divisions and ward positions.

The collector directed officials to ensure the smooth conduct of all stages of the election process, including receipt of nominations, scrutiny, disposal of appeals, allotment of symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates. She instructed that details of nominations received should be carefully verified and uploaded daily without delay on the T-Poll app. She also asked officials to guide candidates through help desks to ensure submission of complete nomination papers and to clarify any doubts.

Emphasising strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, the collector called for close coordination among departments to ensure that the municipal elections are conducted transparently, peacefully and without errors. She also directed officials to closely monitor the performance of election staff at the field level.

Banswada sub-collector Kiranmayi, Municipal Corporation commissioner Dilip Kumar, Banswada municipal commissioner Srihariraju and other officials accompanied the collector.