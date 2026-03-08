Collector Pulls Up Staff Over Poor Sanitation At PHC

ADILABAD: Komaram Bheem Asifabad district collector K. Haritha on Saturday expressed displeasure over poor sanitation at the Primary Health Centre in Dahegaon mandal and personally cleaned parts of the premises during an inspection.

During the visit, the collector noticed plastic waste scattered across the hospital premises and overgrown bushes and questioned the staff about the lack of cleanliness.

She remarked that if sanitation conditions were poor in a government hospital, it raised concerns about sanitation standards in the surrounding villages.

Haritha spoke to district medical and health officer (DMHO) Seetharam regarding the condition of the hospital and directed officials to ensure proper maintenance of the premises and quality medical services for patients.

The collector also verified the attendance register and inquired about the number of patients visiting the facility.

During the inspection, she removed contract data entry operator Raboji from duty for being absent and directed the DMHO to issue show-cause notices to lab technicians Sandeep and Vinod for remaining absent without prior intimation.