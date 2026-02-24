Collector: Land Acquisition for Airport to Be Taken Up on War Footing

Adilabad:Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah on Tuesday instructed officials of the Roads and Buildings, Revenue and Electricity departments to work in coordination and prepare detailed reports on the diversion of existing roads and relocation of electricity towers required for the extension of the existing runway for the proposed airport at Adilabad.

Reviewing the land acquisition process along with Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh, MLA Payal Shankar and other officials, the collector said land acquisition for the airport would be taken up on a war footing. He directed revenue officials to prepare reports on agricultural lands to be acquired and the farmers likely to be affected.

MP Godam Nagesh said efforts were being made to resolve technical issues in the master plan and assured that he would coordinate with the Central government to ensure early commencement of airport construction works.

MLA Payal Shankar said the proposed airport would boost economic activity in the region, facilitate the establishment of new industries and generate employment opportunities.

Later, the MP and the MLA visited the existing aerodrome and reviewed the master plan on the ground.