Collector Holds Temporary Camp to Help Chenchu Tribals Update Records

Nalgonda: Nalgonda district collector Ila Tripathi offered an immediate solution when a woman submitted a petition stating that residents of her village, Nellikal Chenchuvani Thanda, were unable to access welfare schemes due to the lack of required certificates.

A woman named Ademma, from Nellikal Chenchuvani Thanda, located 60 km from the district headquarters, submitted a petition to the collector during the Grievance Day meeting on Monday, explaining that villagers were unable to avail welfare benefits because their Aadhaar cards and other certificates had not been updated.

Responding swiftly, Tripathi, along with Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy, officials and staff, visited Nellikal Chenchuvani Thanda at 8 am on Friday and inaugurated a temporary camp to update Aadhaar cards and issue caste, income and local certificates through MeeSeva. At the camp, Aadhaar details of 72 persons were updated, and online applications were submitted for new Aadhaar cards for 21 residents of the Thanda.

Residents used the opportunity to present their grievances before the collector and the MLA. They sought clearance of pending ration card applications, issuance of NREGS job cards to all eligible villagers and appointment of community members as ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff and ANMs.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripathi told the Chenchu residents that Aadhaar is mandatory to receive government welfare benefits. She urged them to apply at the temporary camp for NREGS job cards and other certificates. She also assured them that Airtel and BSNL signal towers would be set up at the Thanda to provide mobile network connectivity.

MLA Reddy said he would strive to address the issues faced by the Chenchu community and appreciated district officials for visiting the remote Thanda in response to the grievance.

Additional district collector (Local Authorities) Narayana Amith, district rural development officer Shaker Reddy, housing project director Raj Kumar, district medical and health officer Dr. Putla Srinivas, and officials from forest, animal husbandry and panchayat raj departments accompanied the collector.