 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Collector for Speedy Work on Young India School Project

Telangana
20 Feb 2026 11:59 PM IST

Officials briefed her on the current status of the project during the site visit.

Collector for Speedy Work on Young India School Project
x
:Sangareddy district collector P. Praveenya .

Hyderabad:Sangareddy district collector P. Praveenya inspected the construction of the Young India Integrated Residential School at Baswapur in Pulkal mandal and directed engineering officials to accelerate work while ensuring quality standards.

Officials briefed her on the current status of the project during the site visit. The inspection focused on progress achieved so far and compliance with technical norms, a statement said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sangareddy district collector P. Praveenya 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X