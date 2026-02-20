Collector for Speedy Work on Young India School Project
Hyderabad:Sangareddy district collector P. Praveenya inspected the construction of the Young India Integrated Residential School at Baswapur in Pulkal mandal and directed engineering officials to accelerate work while ensuring quality standards.
Officials briefed her on the current status of the project during the site visit. The inspection focused on progress achieved so far and compliance with technical norms, a statement said.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
