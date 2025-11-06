Collector for Planned Development of Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: District collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy instructed officials to work in a planned and systematic manner to ensure the comprehensive development of Nizamabad city. He chaired a review meeting on Thursday at the Municipal Corporation Conference Hall to assess ongoing initiatives.

The collector reviewed progress in key areas such as protection of vacant lands, plantation drives, maintenance of saplings, sanitation management, and construction of Indiramma houses. He issued specific directions to the concerned officials and sought division-wise updates on implementation. He emphasised that ward officers must have a clear understanding of the conditions in their respective areas to effectively identify and resolve local issues, urging them to perform their duties with dedication.

He instructed officials to identify and secure vacant plots by fencing them, promote greenery through plantation drives, and submit proposals for developing public utility structures on available lands. He also called for effective management of urban nature forests, medians, and avenue plantations, ensuring that every plant is properly maintained and protected.

Focusing on sanitation, the collector directed that garbage collection auto-trolleys visit every household daily and collect wet and dry waste separately. He also instructed officials to regularly supervise sanitation works across all divisions to ensure proper implementation.

Regarding housing, he urged that the construction of Indiramma houses be expedited. He noted that the government now allows beneficiaries owning less than 400 square feet of land in both urban and rural areas to build houses under the Indiramma scheme in a G+1 model. He instructed officials to create awareness among beneficiaries so that those with approvals begin and complete construction promptly, while also identifying and sanctioning houses to new eligible beneficiaries.

Additional collector Ankit, municipal commissioner Dileep Kumar, housing DE Nivarthi, municipal deputy commissioner Ravibabu, and several departmental officials and ward officers attended the meeting.