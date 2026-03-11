Collector Directs Officials To Ensure Accurate Census-2027 Enumeration

Nizamabad: District collector Ila Tripathi on Wednesday directed officials to carry out Census duties with accuracy and responsibility, stating that proper enumeration is essential for planning infrastructure and welfare schemes.

She was speaking at a training programme organised as part of preparations for Census-2027 at the Integrated District Offices Complex.

Training sessions were conducted for tahsildars and officials of concerned departments who will participate in the population enumeration process. The programme will continue for three days until March 13, with a master trainer from Hyderabad guiding the participants.

Officials were briefed through a PowerPoint presentation on Census procedures, preparation methods and the use of digital technology in the enumeration process.

Addressing the officials, the Collector noted that the previous Census was conducted in 2011. He said the next Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the upcoming Census would be conducted in accordance with government guidelines using digital technology. In the first phase, information related to residential houses, buildings and household details will be collected, followed by the collection of individual demographic details in the second phase.

The Collector said the exercise would be conducted entirely through a digital system for the first time in the country. He also recalled that, as a pilot project last year, household and housing data collection was successfully carried out in Tipparthi mandal of Nalgonda district and Pinapaka mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

He urged residents to cooperate with officials and provide accurate information, assuring that individual data would remain confidential and would be stored securely on government servers.

Emphasising the importance of self-declaration, he said enumerators and officials must work in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

The Collector directed charge officers to review the Census process on a daily basis and said he would also monitor the progress regularly to ensure the population enumeration is completed within the stipulated time.