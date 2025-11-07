Collector Cracks Down on Paddy Delay at Rice Mills

Nizamabad: Nizamabad district collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of R.K. Rice Mill, located on the outskirts of Khanapur near Nizamabad, on Friday. He personally verified records, including the number of lorry loads of paddy sent from procurement centres and the dates of receipt at the mill.

Earlier, the collector visited a paddy procurement centre in Rampur village of Dichpally mandal, where he inquired about the quantity of paddy collected from farmers and the number of loads dispatched to rice mills. However, the centre’s organisers and local farmers informed him that coarse variety paddy had not been unloaded at rice mills for several days, causing serious inconvenience.

Responding immediately, the collector telephoned the transport contractor, directing them to send enough lorries to the procurement centres without delay, warning that the contract would be cancelled if they failed to comply.

Subsequently, the collector went directly to the R.K. Rice Mill in Khanapur for an on-site inspection. He checked the truck sheets and inquired whether the unloading of paddy was being done promptly. Upon noticing several lorries loaded with paddy waiting inside the premises, he asked the drivers how long they had been waiting.

When they replied that the trucks had been parked for five to six days, the collector expressed strong displeasure. He admonished the rice mill management for repeatedly ignoring instructions to unload paddy immediately and submit truck sheets on time.

The collector warned that keeping vehicles idle at mills without unloading causes hardship to farmers waiting at procurement centers and added that delayed unloading could expose paddy stocks to untimely rains, leading to spoilage.