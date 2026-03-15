Collector Calls For Focus On Adivasi Education

Adilaba: Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah on Sunday said efforts are being made to protect the unique culture and traditions of Adivasis and urged community leaders to focus on educating their children.

He was speaking after paying floral tributes to Adivasi guru Heera Suka on the occasion of his Jayanti near the Adilabad bus stand.

The collector said the state government had sanctioned ₹4 lakh for organising the event. He added that officials learned about Adivasi rituals and their worship of various deities by participating in the celebrations.

Shah noted that Adivasis are nature worshippers and assured that the administration would strive to address issues related to Jal, Jangal and Jameen.

Adivasi Pardhan leaders participated in the programme. The collector also joined the Adivasis in dancing to traditional drumbeats during the event.



