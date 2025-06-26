Collector Calls For Drug Abuse Awareness From School Level

WARANGAL: Drug abuse is far more prevalent today than it was 15 years ago. Once someone falls prey to drugs, recovery becomes extremely difficult. “We must raise awareness about this growing danger, starting in our schools,” said district collector Sneha Shabarish.

On Thursday in Hanamkonda, the collector and GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai joined secretary Kshama Deshpande of the District Legal Cell Authority to inaugurate a rally for the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.’ The march proceeded from Nakkalagutta to the Collectorate.

Speaking at the event, collector Shabarish emphasised that only coordinated efforts by voluntary organizations and parents can curb drug use. “When a young person succumbs to addiction, we risk losing future doctors, engineers, athletes or other valuable contributors to society,” she noted.

“In our busy lives, it is crucial that teachers and parents talk with their children daily, understanding their interests, hearing their opinions and observing their habits,” she added. By engaging youngsters in meaningful conversation, adults can guide them toward positive goals and intervene if harmful thoughts arise.

Collector Shabarish also praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s robust measures to eradicate drugs in Telangana. “Various departments are running week-long programmes in partnership with people’s organisations and volunteer groups,” she said.

Finally, she urged all youth and students to steer clear of intoxicants and led them in an oath to avoid drugs completely.