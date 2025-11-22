Coldwave Over Telangana Ends After 12 Days as Warmer Air Returns For a While

Hyderabad: The 12-day coldwave over Telangana has ended, with signs of warming appearing across districts in the last 24 hours. According to the district temperature, the lowest reading on Saturday 10.4°C in Lingapur, Komaram Bheem district, compared with the season’s coldest minimum of 7°C recorded earlier this week at Sirpur in the same district, a clear indication that the coldwave phase has eased.

Meanwhile, the development of weather systems in the Bay of Bengal could bring some rain to the state. If one of the systems develops into a storm, it would be called Cyclone Senyar.

The GHMC’s data for the day showed Hyderabad’s minimum temperatures between 16.4°C and 18.8°C across 30 circles, with Serilingampally, Alwal, Begumpet, Malkajgiri and Rajendranagar expected to remain in the 17°C to 17.8°C range for the next three days.

With this warming trend, the crystal-clear skies seen over the past 12 days are expected to give way to hazy and partly cloudy conditions over the next five days. Weather officials also expect thick morning fog at a few locations, especially in northern and interior districts, which may lower visibility during the early hours.

A weather system in the Bay of Bengal, which could develop into Cyclone Senyar, continues to be monitored closely.

Temperatures across the state on Saturday stayed above coldwave thresholds. Hyderabad recorded 18.5°C, while Medchal–Malkajgiri was at 17.1°C. Districts including Vikarabad, Jangaon, Jagtial, Jayashankar, Kamareddy and Nirmal were placed between 13°C and 17°C, within the no-warning or watch category. Even the colder northern pockets, remained warmer than earlier in the week.