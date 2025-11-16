Cold Wave Hits Nizamabad, Kamareddy Hard

NIZAMABAD: The drop in temperatures is severely affecting people in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures have fallen sharply, and residents are struggling during night halts. Following alerts from the meteorological department, the lowest temperatures were recorded across both rural and urban areas.

For instance, Bibipet mandal headquarters recorded a minimum temperature of 8.6°C, while Bommandevpally in Nasrullabad mandal registered 8.9°C in Kamareddy district on Saturday. Many people are avoiding early morning travel due to the biting cold.

TGSRTC buses and trains have seen a significant drop in passenger numbers over the last few days on the Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Nanded route. Civil works scheduled for the morning hours are also being delayed because of the weather.

Meanwhile, patients with blood pressure and diabetes are finding it difficult to cope with the cold, and several children suffering from cold-related illnesses have been brought to hospitals for treatment.