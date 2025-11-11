 Top
Cold Wave Grips Adilabad, Temperature Drops to 10°C

Telangana
11 Nov 2025 12:47 AM IST

Cold wave grips northern Telangana; residents light bonfires, traffic slows on NH 44

Adilabad: People in Adilabad are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with readings dipping to between 10°C and 12°C at midnight and in the early hours.

According to sources, the temperature fell to 10.4°C in Lokari of Gadeguda mandal, Adilabad district, and 10.9°C in Tiryani mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday morning.

Foggy conditions prevailed across the erstwhile Adilabad district. Residents are stepping out of their homes only after 7 am, keeping themselves warm with bonfires.

Vehicular movement on NH 44 has slowed down due to the dense fog, as visibility remains poor in several stretches.

