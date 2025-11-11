Cold Wave Grips Adilabad, Temperature Drops to 10°C
Cold wave grips northern Telangana; residents light bonfires, traffic slows on NH 44
Adilabad: People in Adilabad are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with readings dipping to between 10°C and 12°C at midnight and in the early hours.
According to sources, the temperature fell to 10.4°C in Lokari of Gadeguda mandal, Adilabad district, and 10.9°C in Tiryani mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday morning.
Foggy conditions prevailed across the erstwhile Adilabad district. Residents are stepping out of their homes only after 7 am, keeping themselves warm with bonfires.
Vehicular movement on NH 44 has slowed down due to the dense fog, as visibility remains poor in several stretches.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
