Cold Wave Grips Adilabad, Temperature Drops to 10°C

Adilabad: People in Adilabad are experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures, with readings dipping to between 10°C and 12°C at midnight and in the early hours.

According to sources, the temperature fell to 10.4°C in Lokari of Gadeguda mandal, Adilabad district, and 10.9°C in Tiryani mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Monday morning.

Foggy conditions prevailed across the erstwhile Adilabad district. Residents are stepping out of their homes only after 7 am, keeping themselves warm with bonfires.

Vehicular movement on NH 44 has slowed down due to the dense fog, as visibility remains poor in several stretches.