Cold Wave Grips Adilabad as Temperatures Plunge

Hyderabad: The forest belt of the erstwhile Adilabad district is shivering under an intense cold wave. Over the past few days, temperatures have been steadily falling across several mandals in the region.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district’s Tiryani mandal recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 8.2°C, followed by 9.1°C in Rudrangi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district and 9.5°C in Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad district.

A total of 29 districts in Telangana are experiencing severe cold conditions. Except for Bhadradri Kothagudem, Wanaparthy, Khammam and Jogulamba Gadwal, all other districts reported minimum temperatures below 15°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cold wave will intensify further on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures in some districts are expected to drop 3 to 4 degrees below normal. The IMD has also warned that night temperatures may fall below 10°C in Asifabad, Adilabad, Sangareddy and Mancherial districts.