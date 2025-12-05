Cold Wave Conditions in Cyberabad from Dec. 7 to 17

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police informed that severe cold wave conditions were expected to prevail from December 7 to 17.

In a post on X, it said the temperatures were likely to dip to single digit across Cyberabad between December 8 and 14

The core Cyberabad zones including Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Serilingampally and Nanakramguda were expected to record a minimum temperature between six and eight degrees Celsius in the morning hours, while the outer zones were likely to register temperature between five and eight degrees Celsius.

The weather would remain absolutely dry from December 6 to 23. The police advised citizens to stay warm, drive safely, and plan early morning travel with caution.