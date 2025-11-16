Cold Spell Boosts Woollen Sales in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With temperatures in parts of the city slipping into single digits over the past few days, woollen garment traders are witnessing brisk business. Roadside temporary stalls set up by traders from Punjab, Karnataka, Odisha, Haryana and from countries such as Tibet and Nepal have become major winter stops at Chaderghat and Monda Market. The markets are bustling as shoppers pick up sweaters, woollen blankets, sweatshirts, jackets, socks, caps and gloves.

With demand surging, traders who once managed the stalls on their own are now employing salespersons from their home states. The stalls, which open every October and function for four months, see heavy footfall between 6 pm and 11 pm. Though the number of stalls has dipped this year, traders said sales have remained steady.

Ashish, a salesperson from Odisha who has been coming to Hyderabad for work for 20 years, said the stalls continue to draw loyal customers. Traders from northern states said that despite more local shops selling woollens, people still prefer the temporary stalls at Chaderghat for their reputation for quality.

Bhargavi, a customer, recalled visiting the stalls as a student. “I still visit these stalls during winter every year,” she said, adding that the range of sweaters and woollens remains as wide as ever.

At Chaderghat, woollen sweaters are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000, with premium designs for adults going up to Rs 2,500. Blankets of various fabrics are also available. Ashish said wool is sourced from Nepal and Himachal Pradesh, while most manufacturing happens in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Sujay Naik, another salesman who has been working here for 25 years, said they attract customers with newer designs and patterns each season. Bhasker, a customer picking up a sweater, said, “I am told by my friends that the wool thickness and quality here are different and keep warm while commuting, particularly on a two-wheeler.”

At Monda Market in Secunderabad, Tibetan refugees have also set up their winter stalls, a practice they have followed for nearly two decades. Dawa and Dolma said they have come to Hyderabad for a three-month stint and that even their grandparents used to visit the city for business. They said sales have only just begun and they are expecting more customers in the coming days.