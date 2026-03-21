Cobra Spotted Inside Vemulawada Temple, Safely Rescued

KARIMNAGAR: A cobra was spotted inside the premises of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday evening, prompting precautionary measures by authorities.

Police personnel secured the area after the snake was seen moving within the temple courtyard. A snake catcher was called in and later captured the reptile, which was released into a forest area. Temple authorities said no injuries were reported.

Locals expressed concern over repeated sightings of snakes in the area and attributed it to ongoing development activity around the temple.

In a separate incident, a cobra was spotted in a residential area at Nehru Nagar Colony in Narsampet of Warangal district. The snake was later rescued and released into a nearby forest area.

Forest officials said such sightings increase during summer as snakes move in search of water and shelter. They advised the public to alert authorities in case of sightings and avoid harming wildlife.