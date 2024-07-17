Coal production from Odisha’s Naini block must start in four months: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has asked officials concerned to complete pending work expeditiously and start production of coal from Naini coal block in Odisha in four months.



The Naini coal block has been allotted to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Mr Bhatti, who is also the Energy Minister, held a review on the Naini coal block at the Secretariat on Wednesday with Energy Secretary Ronald Ross, Singareni CMD N Balram and other officials.

The Deputy Chief Minister recently visited Odisha and held discussions with the State Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi regarding the issues related to the Naini coal block. He also sought the cooperation of displaced villagers along with the local MLA Agasthi Behera.

In this background, Mr Bhatti conducted the review meeting on the measures to be taken by the State government and the Singareni management.

As the 135-year old State owned Singareni Company is taking up the first project outside Telangana, Mr Bhatti said that officers should take up the mining work in such a manner to enhance the reputation of State government and the Singareni while keeping the welfare of local people in mind.

The Naini coal block was given all required permissions, and the 783.27 hectares of forest land was transferred to Singareni by the Odisha State Forest department and the Odisha Chief Minister favourably responded on the transfer of forest land, Mr Bhatti said.

He instructed the Singareni management to hold consultations continuously with the Odisha Forest department to ensure ongoing works are completed at the earliest. He suggested that the Naini General Manager should be given responsibility as the Special officer in this regard.

He also directed that suitable plans should be formulated for the rehabilitation of the local people and for corporate social responsibility programmes, and also to generate livelihood opportunities for the village youth as discussed by him with local Chendipada MLA Agasthi Behra, displaced village people and the local people’s representatives.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the officials should coordinate with the Odisha State R&B department on widening of road till Chendipada, which has the approval of Odisha Chief Minister. The road widening work should be expedited, he said.

Mr Bhatti said steps should be taken for execution of work on high tension electricity lines by consulting with the Odisha Energy department. Similarly the RPDAC meeting to discuss rehabilitation and compensation issues should be concluded soon.

The Deputy CM discussed every aspect of pending proposals for the commencing of coal generation from the Naini block. Though Naini block was allotted to Singareni in 2015 itself, due to the disinterest of the previous government, production did not commence.

However, because of special interest, the State government has taken on Singareni, Mr Bhatti said he went to Odisha personally to discuss with the Odisha Chief Minister for a solution to all the issues.

Now in view of favourable developments, the pending works should be completed as per a plan in a specific time frame, Mr Bhatti made it clear.

Singareni CMD N Balram speaking in the meeting expressed his gratitude for the initiative taken by the Deputy Chief Minister and for showing special interest on Naini block and finding solution to all the problems.

He said that as suggested by the Deputy Chief Minister, they would fix the time frame for every issue and complete it and they would do their best to start coal production from October this year.