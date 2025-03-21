Coal production crossed a billion tonnes in India, says Kishan

Hyderabad: Union coal minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that India’s coal production has crossed the one-billion tonne mark. The total coal production in 2022-23 was 893.19 million tonnes, and 997.83 million tonnes in 2024-25.

With the end of the fiscal year just a few days away on March 31, India’s coal production in the current financial year will be over 1 billion tonnes. Prime Minister hailed the development, calling it “remarkable.”

Sharing the information on `X’, Kishan Reddy said the country has increased production by ensuring sustainable and responsible mining with cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods. “This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian,” he said.

India is the second-largest consumer of coal, which powers thermal stations generating 74 per cent of electricity in India. With electricity demand growing sharply in recent years, domestic coal production did not keep pace, forcing the country to import coal despite having globally fifth largest coal reserves.

The government intervened to improve domestic coal production by introducing new technologies and allotting new mines. As of January 2025, the coal ministry has allotted 184 mines, with 65 blocks receiving mine opening permissions. Total production from these blocks is expected to exceed the 170-million tonne target in FY 2024-25.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is on its path to becoming a global energy leader,” Kishan Reddy added. He also congratulated the workforce of the coal sector, serving as the backbone of the nation's energy security.

Responding to the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India crossing one-billion tonnes of coal production is a proud movement for India. “Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance. This feat also reflects the dedication and hard work of all those associated with the sector,” he said.