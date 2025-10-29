Coal Production Continues In Mancherial Despite Rain

ADILABAD: Coal production in opencast mines has not been affected so far, though officials warned that operations could be disrupted if heavy rains caused by the Montha cyclone continue overnight in Mancherial district.

Normal life remains unaffected, and coal production in both opencast and underground mines continued without interruption on Wednesday.

Rain persisted late into the night in several parts of Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, with streams and rivulets swelling from continuous inflows.

District administrations in Nirmal, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Adilabad have been placed on alert. Officials said NDRF and district-level rescue teams would be deployed if the rain situation worsens and relief operations are needed.

Residents in low lying areas and along riverbanks have not been affected so far, but authorities stated that precautionary measures are in place to shift people to safer locations if heavy rainfall continues on Thursday.

Meanwhile, major irrigation projects have begun receiving inflows from upstream areas, though officials confirmed that the situation remains under control.