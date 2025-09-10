Sand Bazaars to Curb Exploitation: Min.

Karimnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has decided to establish Sand Bazaars in all districts to curb sand exploitation and ensure easy access for the public, said welfare minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

The minister, accompanied by MLA Sanjay Kumar, former MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, and district collector B. Satya Prasad, inaugurated the Sand Bazaar set up under the supervision of the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) at Vani Nagar in Jagtial district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman Kumar said that these Sand Bazaars would help curb sand smuggling and the middlemen system. People can get sand delivered to their homes by paying a nominal fee of ₹800 at the stock points. Trucks will be available round the clock to transport the sand.

Since sand reaches are only available in Korutla, Kathalapur, and Ibrahimpatnam, it has been difficult and costly for residents of Jagtial and Dharmapuri constituencies to purchase sand. The government is taking all necessary measures to ensure there is no shortage of sand for beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, he added.

District collector Satya Prasad said that people who need sand for personal use can obtain it by paying ₹800 through a challan at the local MRO office. However, additional transport and labour charges will have to be borne by the consumers.

A similar Sand Bazaar will soon be established at Velgatoor mandal. Beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme will receive sand free of cost as per government orders. Strict action will be taken against those indulging in illegal sand transportation, he warned.