CMRF Scam Accused Dies During Treatment In Hyderabad

NALGONDA: A remand prisoner in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques scam, Karla Rajesh, died at a hospital in Hyderabad while undergoing treatment for illness.

Rajesh, a resident of Kallugatta Bazar in Kodad town of Suryapet district, was arrested by Chilukuru police in connection with the scam and remanded to the Huzurnagar sub-jail. Police found that a CMRF cheque issued to Kalla Rajesh had been encashed in the bank account of Karla Rajesh. He was arrested on November 10.

According to the Chilukuru Circle Inspector, Rajesh was shifted to the Huzurnagar Area Hospital on November 15 after he complained of breathing difficulties to the jail staff. As his condition worsened, he was moved to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday for better treatment. He died while undergoing treatment there on Monday morning.