CMRF Big Relief to Poor Families: MP Naik

Warangal: The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) is a big support for socially and economically backward families, especially at a time when medical expenses have become a heavy burden, said Mahbubabad MP Porika Balram Naik.

On Wednesday, the MP distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 40.50 lakh to 105 beneficiaries at an event held at his camp office in Mahbubabad district.

Speaking on the occasion, Balram Naik said his goal is to ensure that no one in the Mahbubabad Parliamentary Constituency is denied medical care due to financial difficulties. He expressed gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, noting that the CMRF scheme has become a beacon of hope by swiftly responding to the needs of the poor.

He emphasised that the Congress government is moving forward with a dual focus on development and welfare. Even while paying off debts left by the previous BRS government, he said, the state continues to implement welfare schemes.

Describing the Congress government as “the true government of the poor,” the MP said it stands as a protective shield for all sections of society, particularly the underprivileged.

He added that Adivasi and Lambadi communities live together like brothers but are sometimes targeted by divisive forces. He urged people of both communities to see through the “cheap tricks” of selfish leaders and assured them that the Congress government is ready to resolve any issue they face.