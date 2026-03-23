CMC Plans Rock Garden At Khajaguda Heritage Site

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner G. Srijana visited the Khajaguda heritage rock site on Sunday and instructed officials to develop a comprehensive rock garden with greenery, integrate it with Khajaguda Lake, and provide fencing for protection.

Members of Save The Rocks Society, including Sangeetha Varma, explained the heritage significance of the formations at the site.

Meanwhile, a lake cleaning drive was conducted with community participation in both Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC). In CMC, cleaning was taken up at 57 lakes, and around 20.5 metric tonnes of waste was collected during the activity.