CMC Plans Parks, Food Zones Under Flyovers

Hyderabad:Spaces beneath flyovers in the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) will be developed depending on feasibility and local needs identified by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). Proposed uses include organised street food vending areas, gardens and sports facilities.

The Corporation has also decided to identify open spaces across CMC limits. Joint inspections by town planning and engineering wings will mark boundaries, which will then be secured with protective walls.

Depending on the designated purpose, the Urban Biodiversity (UBD) and Sports wings, in coordination with engineering, will take up development of landscape parks, theme parks, play areas and other recreational spaces.



Officials further resolved to strengthen self‑help groups (SHGs) through remapping and re‑destination, formation of new groups, and support for existing ones. The focus will be on promoting sustainable livelihoods and skill development initiatives.



At a meeting held on Wednesday, CMC officials also discussed women’s safety awareness programmes, identification and support for beggars and the homeless, and convergence with Non‑Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and SHGs.

