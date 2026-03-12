CMC Orders Seizure of SAT Vehicles from Errant Drivers

Hyderabad: Officials of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) have been instructed to seize Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs) from drivers who fail to adhere to their duties.

CMC Commissioner G. Srijana directed officials of the sanitation wing to seize the vehicles and hand them over to new drivers.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments operating under the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA) jurisdiction in the Chital Circle of the CMC were warned by corporation officials.

They were cautioned that stringent action, including penalties, would be taken if they failed to comply with sanitation rules. The establishments were instructed to mandatorily install twin bins and ensure that their premises are kept clean.