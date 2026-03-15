CMC Moves to Remove Garbage Heaps

Hyderabad:The long‑pending issue of two massive piles of rubbish in Hyderabad’s IT corridor is finally set to be addressed. The apathy was first reported in Deccan Chronicle on January 19. Both heaps resemble hills in the middle of the corridor, and locals have begun calling them “garbage mountains,” even using them as landmarks.

The first pile consists of debris from cellar excavation near the Shilpa Layout flyover close to IKEA, while the second is a mix of construction waste, discarded furniture, clothes and other refuse on the road towards Madhapur from Meenakshi Building.



Officials of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) have inspected the sites and said two approaches are under consideration: lifting the debris and transporting it to Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste processing facilities, or processing it at the site using appropriate methods.

CMC officials added that they are exploring the best possible solution, welcome suggestions from citizens, and will soon decide on clearing the C&D heaps. The stretches near the piles were inspected by CMC commissioner G. Srijana, officials of the Ranga Reddy Collectorate, the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) and members of Re Sustainability Limited (formerly Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd).

Meanwhile, in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), commissioner R.V. Karnan inspected the Eidgah premises at Pahadi Shareef and reviewed sanitation conditions. An e‑waste drive was also conducted in GHMC, CMC and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

