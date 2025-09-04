Revanth Assures Full Support to Flood-Hit Farmers in Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited flood-affected villages and interacted with farmers and locals to understand their problems. Farmers explained that sand dunes had accumulated in their fields, crops were damaged, and several houses were submerged.

The CM assured them that the government would fully support those affected. He instructed officials to prepare complete department-wise details of flood damage and emphasized that the flood was unprecedented in the past five years.

The Chief Minister announced that special funds would be allocated to remove sand dunes from agricultural fields and assured that compensation would be provided for crop loss. He directed officials to prepare estimates for repairing roads, irrigation projects, and other damaged infrastructure. He also instructed them to visit villages, assess the damage at the ground level, and come up with long-term plans to provide a permanent solution.