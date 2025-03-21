CM Urges Nabard To Launch New Scheme for Women SHGs and Strengthen Rural Infra

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday urged National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) chairman Shaji K.V. to introduce a special scheme that will economically empower women self-help groups (SHGs) in Telangana.

At a meeting held in the Chief Minister’s chambers at the Legislative Assembly, Reddy stressed the need for targeted financial support to women SHGs and called upon Nabard to provide low-interest loans under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). He also sought funds for expanding micro-irrigation projects in the state to boost agricultural productivity.

The Chief Minister appealed to Nabard to play a more active role in strengthening all existing cooperative societies and setting up new ones to bolster rural economic structures. Highlighting the need for integrated value chains in agriculture, he proposed linking IKPs (Indira Kranthi Pathams), godowns and rice mills to improve milling capacity in the state.

In a bid to maximise utilisation of allocated resources, he instructed state government officials to ensure that funds sanctioned by Nabard for the current financial year are utilised fully by March 31. He also directed them to proactively implement Nabard-sponsored schemes in the upcoming financial year.

Reddy further suggested that solar power generation plants earmarked for women SHGs should be integrated with Nabard schemes, thereby promoting sustainable energy and empowering rural women. He also appealed for the bank’s support in enhancing rural road connectivity, especially in the newly formed gram panchayats.

Responding to the Chief Minister's proposals, Shaji suggested district central cooperative banks (DCCBs) in Telangana’s newly created districts. This will provide localised financial support and strengthen the cooperative banking network.

Shaji apprised the CM of various interventions by Nabard in Telangana like RIDF, Nabard infrastructure development assistance (NIDA), micro irrigation fund (MIF) and strengthening of the cooperative sector in the state. He pointed out that Nabard has been extending financial assistance to the state government for infrastructure projects in agriculture, irrigation, drinking water supply, dairy development, oil palm plantation, food parks, secondary schools, PHCs, veterinary colleges and foodgrain procurement operations.

The two discussed the scope for further collaborations in power sector projects including solar power through Genco, Transco, solar power plants set up by rural women SHGs, construction of rural godowns for safe storage through SHGs for the civil supplies corporation, palm oil extraction and processing through Telangana oilseed federation, MSME, rural tourism and dairy and fishery sectors and other infrastructure projects.