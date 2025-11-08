CM Unveils ₹60,799-Cr Telangana Road Upgrade Plan

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has approved a ₹60,799-crore mega plan to overhaul Telangana’s road infrastructure — the largest such initiative in the state’s history. The ambitious plan aims to position Telangana as a hub for multinational companies, attract massive investments, and generate employment for lakhs of youth, particularly in rural areas.

A major highlight of the initiative is the ₹10,400-crore project to expand the Hyderabad–Vijayawada highway into an eight-lane expressway, which is expected to significantly boost connectivity between the two major cities. Another flagship venture, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), will be developed at a cost of ₹36,000 crore, marking a transformative phase in Telangana’s transport and economic development.

The state government has also allocated ₹11,399 crore for projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), with tenders to be floated soon. The plan includes the construction of new roads in rural areas with poor connectivity and the upgradation of single-lane roads into double-lane highways to ensure balanced growth across all districts.

Among the key components of the plan is an ₹8,000-crore elevated corridor between Mannanur and Srisailam, covering 52 kilometres through ecologically sensitive terrain to enhance tourism and accessibility. Another landmark proposal — the futuristic Greenfield Highway linking Hyderabad’s ‘Future City’ to Bandar Port via Amaravati — is estimated at ₹20,000 crore. The Chief Minister said the project would “reshape the state’s economic map.”

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hailed the initiative as “historic and unparalleled,” crediting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for their consistent monitoring of the projects.

“Every 15 days, the Chief Minister and Deputy CM personally reviewed progress. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in my political career, and I thank the leadership for their trust,” Komatireddy said.