CM To Visit Nizamabad On February 6

NIZAMABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit Nizamabad district on February 6, during which he will address a public meeting at Keshapur village near Nizamabad city in view of the upcoming municipal elections.

Keshapur village falls under the Nizamabad Rural Assembly constituency, and the visit was arranged following an invitation from local MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy. During the tour, the Chief Minister is also expected to review developmental works and participate in other official programmes in the district.

Ahead of the visit, Congress MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy and R. Bhupathi Reddy visited Keshapur village and inspected the proposed venue for the public meeting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy said the Chief Minister would also participate in programmes at Telangana University and review various developmental initiatives. He said this would be the first official visit of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to Nizamabad district.

The MLA added that detailed tour programmes would be finalised and announced after the Chief Minister returns from his foreign visit.