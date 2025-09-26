CM To Unveil New Tourism Policy Today, MoUs Worth Rs 15,000 cr To Be Signed

Hyderabad: The state government is aiming to transform Telangana into a major tourism and investment hub with the launch of its tourism policy by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Shilparamam on Saturday. The policy, which will be unveiled at the Tourism Conclave 2025, targets investments of ₹50,000 crore and the creation of nearly 50,000 jobs.

The government has attracted investor interest in hospitality, wellness and recreation projects across Telangana. Agreements worth ₹15,000 crore are expected to be signed, covering international-standard hotels, luxury resorts, wellness centres, vineyards, wedding destinations, and safari lodges. Major global players, including Taj Safaris, Mahindra Resorts, and Fo Guang Shan of Taiwan, will collaborate in ventures ranging from eco-tourism to wellness retreats, creating significant employment opportunities across sectors.

Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a film hub will receive a fresh push with the launch of the “Film in Telangana” portal. Designed as a single-window system, the portal will enable AI-driven instant approvals for film shoots at various locations, making the city more attractive for national and international film production houses. Officials believe this initiative will cement Hyderabad’s place as a global filmmaking destination.

Medical value tourism is another priority under the new policy. The government will launch the medical value tourism (MVT) portal to showcase the city’s hospitals, specialists, insurance facilities, visa information, and translation services. With affordable healthcare already drawing patients from across the globe, the portal is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading medical hub, while generating fresh employment in allied services.

For the first time, the government will introduce helicopter tourism and is exploring seaplane services. Initially, helicopter rides will connect Hyderabad to Somasila and Srisailam, with plans for further expansion depending on demand. The government is also conducting feasibility studies to bring seaplanes into operation between Nagarjunasagar, Srisailam and Bhadrachalam, offering tourists unique travel experiences.

The state’s culinary diversity will be showcased on an international platform through a partnership with the Netherlands. Telangana’s signature dishes — from Hyderabadi biryani to traditional rural delicacies — will be promoted globally, boosting both tourism and local livelihoods.

For the safety of tourists, the number of tourist police will be increased from 15 to 90, with special emphasis on ensuring the safety of women travelers visiting destinations alone.

To improve travel convenience, the tourism department is tying up with IRCTC and private travel operators to provide seamless transport and accommodation services. A digital tourism card will also be launched, offering discounts on hotels, transport, and temple services, functioning as a multipurpose tool for visitors.

Large-scale events will be encouraged through a tie-up with BookMyShow, enabling Telangana to host film events, exhibitions, and conventions of international standards. The government also plans to institute annual tourism awards for hotels and service providers excelling in hospitality.

Adding to the city’s attractions, the government will launch a 120-seater double-decker cruise boat in the Hussainsagar, named ‘Muchukunda’ after the original name of the Musi river. The initiative is part of efforts to expand water-based recreation and strengthen Hyderabad’s image as a vibrant tourism hub.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, and Telangana Tourism Development Corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy will participate in Saturday’s event where several projects and agreements will be announced.





