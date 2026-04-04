CM To Lay Foundation For ₹500 Crore Works On April 6

ADILABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will lay foundation stones for development works worth ₹500 crore in Nirmal and Adilabad districts on April 6, In-charge minister Jupally Krishna Rao said on Friday.

He said the government is planning to organise the Godavari Pushkaralu-2027 on a large scale with an outlay of ₹500 crore, on par with the Kumbh Mela. The Basar Saraswati temple will also be developed under a master plan with an allocation of ₹300 crore.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Young India Integrated Residential School at Boath with an investment of ₹200 crore.

Minister Gaddam Vivek appealed to people to attend the programme in large numbers and directed officials to ensure proper arrangements and prevent any untoward incidents.

State government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy said the Chief Minister is focusing on health, education and irrigation in the backward erstwhile Adilabad district.

Mancherial MLA Kokkirala Premsagar Rao also urged people to participate in large numbers. He said the Deputy Chief Minister’s ‘People’s March’ padayatra has completed three years.

Ministers and MLAs reviewed arrangements for the programme at Pipri village in Bajarhathnoor mandal.

MLA Anil Jadhav said farmers would benefit from the proposed Pipri Lift Irrigation Project.

District collector Rajarshi Shah, SP Akhil Mahajan, ITDA project officer Yuvaraj Marmat, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Mallepula Narsaiah, DCC president Naresh Jadhav and other leaders were present.