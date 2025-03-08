CM to Launch Schemes to Empower Women Financially

Hyderabad: The state government will celebrate International Women’s Day at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Saturday, during which Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will launch several schemes that are aimed at financially empowering women's self-help groups (SHGs).

To be presided over by minister Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, the event will see Reddy launching the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Mission, marking a major initiative integrating the achievements of women’s SHGs and the government’s future plans for the empowerment of women.

Around one lakh women drawn from 32 districts will be present at the event, thanks to Seethakka personally inviting women SHGs of all districts to join in the celebration, which will begin around 5 pm and culminate tentatively at 7.30 pm.

Seethakka inspected the Parade Ground and reviewed all arrangements on Friday. She directed officials to ensure a hassle-free experience for the participants.

The state government is implementing various economic empowerment initiatives to boost women’s financial independence. Recognising the increasing demand for RTC buses, the government is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative allowing women SHGs to own and operate RTC buses on a rental basis.

As part of the Indira Mahila Shakti Mission, the government will introduce 150 RTC buses in the first phase, each assigned to a mandal women federation. This pilot project will be implemented in the undivided districts of Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar, and Mahbubnagar. This initiative will offer economic opportunities to women entrepreneurs.

In addition to this, the government aims to make one crore women in the state as millionaires.

The government will sign agreements for 600 buses between women federations and RTC, while Revanth Reddy, along with ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka, will flag off 150 buses.

Seethakka extended her wishes on International Women’s Day and stressed the Congress government’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment. She said that they had already implemented free RTC travel for women and initiatives such as Indira Shakti canteens, petrol bunks, poultry farming, and dairy farming are being introduced to empower women entrepreneurs. She said interest-free loans worth Rs 21,000 crore are being provided to eliminate high-interest debt.