CM to Inspect Devadula Project During Visit to Mahabubabad

Warangal: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit Mahbubabad district on Sunday, February 22, to review the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project. According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will depart from Begumpet Airport at 1.30 pm by helicopter and arrive at Redyala village at 2.15 pm. After a brief halt, he will leave at 3 pm and reach the project site at 3.30 pm.

From 3.30 pm to 5 pm, he will conduct an on-site inspection and hold a review meeting with irrigation department officials on the project’s operational status and progress. The review is expected to cover water supply capacity, maintenance works and pending components.

The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad at 5 pm and is scheduled to reach Begumpet Airport by 5.50 pm.

District authorities have made security arrangements and prepared helipads for the visit.